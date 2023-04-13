2 arrested in fatal stabbing on Metro train in Long Beach

Long Beach investigators believe the young man stabbed to death on the Metro was targeted

Long Beach investigators believe the young man stabbed to death on the Metro was targeted

Long Beach investigators believe the young man stabbed to death on the Metro was targeted

One person died after being stabbed multiple times on a Metro train in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon. Friday, two men were arrested in connection to the crime.

Akili Collins, 18, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and Melake Daniel, 19, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Both suspects are from Long Beach.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a train platform on the 100 block of East 1st Street at Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds to the body. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics responded, treated the victim on scene, then transported the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the Long Beach Police Dept.

Police said three people assaulted the man, who was in his 20s. Homicide investigators believe the victim was targeted.

This is the fourth stabbing on Metro trains or stations in two weeks. Multiple people were stabbed on the Metro Red Line last week.

According to Metro, the most serious violent crimes — including assault, murder, rape and robbery — rose 24% since 2021. Across the transportation system, there were 21 deaths reported in 2022. In the first three months of 2023, 21 people died on Metro buses and trains. Most of these deaths were from suspected overdoses.

Metro ridership dropped 40% compared to pre-pandemic levels.