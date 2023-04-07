Watch CBS News
Two stabbed at LA's Metro Red Line stations in separate attacks

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two people were stabbed at or near stations on the LA Metro Red Line in separate attacks and authorities are still looking for the suspect(s) involved.

The first attack occurred at the Metro Hollywood/Western Station around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack caused a brief interruption in service on the Metro B (Red) Line, but all trains were back operating on a normal schedule later Thursday, according to LA Metro.

The second attack happened around 8:20 p.m., when a man stabbed someone multiple times in the neck and back at 600 S. Alvarado Street, the LAPD said. 

That victim was stabbed while traveling to the Westlake/MacArthur Park Station. He was taken to the hospital while conscious and still breathing, but his condition was unknown.

The suspect was last seen on the Red Line train headed toward North Hollywood.

It was not clear whether the same suspect was responsible for both stabbings.

