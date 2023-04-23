Watch CBS News
2 arrested in connection to double-shooting in Glendale

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two others hospitalized in Glendale early Saturday morning. 

According to Glendale Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. following some form of fight that at the Phoenicia Restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Avenue. 

The altercation escalated to the point where the shooting occurred, resulting in the hospitalization of two men. Both are said to be in stable condition.

Investigators were able to identify both suspects thanks to eyewitness accounts, which led to the arrests of 43-year-old Los Angeles resident Emil Ayrapetian and 40-year-old Glendale man Vardan Amolikyan. 

There was no additional information provided by authorities. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (818) 548-4840.

