2 arrested after failed $100K handbag heist in Irvine

The Irvine Police Department arrested two people after officers thwarted a $100,000 handbag heist early Tuesday morning.

Luxe Du Jour owner Tammy Phan praised officers' quick response after three previous burglaries in the last few months. She said a security guard noticed something suspicious and called police.

"They roamed around and they knew exactly which bags to go steal," Phan said.

Security cameras captured the suspects with $100,000 worth of luxury merchandise as they peaked out the back door.

"These guys thought they were getting a clean getaway, and as they start to exit they realize that they had been discovered," Irvine PD Sgt. Kyle Oldoerp said.

Irvine police surrounded the building within minutes and had a drone from the Costa Mesa Police Department to monitor the area.

"At the time, we did not have an operator on duty. So, we phoned a friend, which was the Costa Mesa Police Department," Oldoerp said.

The two suspects stayed inside the store for hours until officers threatened to send police dogs into the building.

"All we could hear on the intercom was, 'Surrender now, or we're releasing the dogs and the dogs will bite,'" Phan said. "I'm over here like 'Oh, I hope they release the dogs.'"