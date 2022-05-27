2 adults, juvenile arrested in connection with Perris home invasion

Authorities arrested a trio of suspects wanted in connection with an attempted home invasion in Perris on Wednesday.

The scene unfolded Wednesday evening on Avishan Drive, when a homeowner in the area contacted Riverside County Sheriff's Department to report that a man had entered his home and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

At some point, after the suspect pistol-whipped the homeowner and demanded money, he was able to wrestle the firearm away and restrain the suspect at the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found the man suffering from "moderate injuries to his head." He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect, now identified as 19-year-old Cameran Deneal, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, home invasion robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Deputies also learned that two other suspects were also somehow involved in the attempted robbery, but had fled the scene before they arrived.

Upon searching the neighborhood, they located two female suspects. One has since been identified as 19-year-old Elizabeth Gutierrez, and the other, a juvenile.

As they investigated the incident, deputies were able to deduce that the two female suspects were acquainted with the homeowner and had made plans to come to his residence, but with the intention of robbing him.

In a press release, Riverside Sheriff's said, "This home invasion robbery appears to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be related to any other home invasion robberies."