2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sylmar

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Did you feel it? 

Location of the earthquake. United States Geological Survey

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about a mile west of Sylmar at around 4:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers — nearly half a mile.

Both San Fernando Police and Fire Departments say that they have not received any calls regarding damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 4:20 PM

