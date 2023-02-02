2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sylmar

Did you feel it?

Location of the earthquake. United States Geological Survey

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about a mile west of Sylmar at around 4:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers — nearly half a mile.

Both San Fernando Police and Fire Departments say that they have not received any calls regarding damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.