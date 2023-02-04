2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Castaic, followed by 3.0 tremor near Redlands
Did you feel it?
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Castaic Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake registered at a depth of 0.5 kilometers at 9:49 p.m.
Just 10 minutes later, a slightly stronger quake struck a little over a mile southwest of Redlands.
The second earthquake registered at a depth of 11 kilometers.
No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the tremors.
The earthquakes are the second and third to hit the Southland in the past three days, after a 2.9 magnitude hit near Slymar on Wednesday.
