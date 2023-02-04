Watch CBS News
2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Castaic, followed by 3.0 tremor near Redlands

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Did you feel it? 

screen-shot-2023-02-03-at-10-00-59-pm.png
United States Geological Survey

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Castaic Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The quake registered at a depth of 0.5 kilometers at 9:49 p.m. 

Just 10 minutes later, a slightly stronger quake struck a little over a mile southwest of Redlands. 

The second earthquake registered at a depth of 11 kilometers. 

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the tremors. 

The earthquakes are the second and third to hit the Southland in the past three days, after a 2.9 magnitude hit near Slymar on Wednesday. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 10:03 PM

