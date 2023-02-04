2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Castaic, followed by 3.0 tremor near Redlands

Did you feel it?

United States Geological Survey

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Castaic Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake registered at a depth of 0.5 kilometers at 9:49 p.m.

Just 10 minutes later, a slightly stronger quake struck a little over a mile southwest of Redlands.

The second earthquake registered at a depth of 11 kilometers.

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the tremors.

The earthquakes are the second and third to hit the Southland in the past three days, after a 2.9 magnitude hit near Slymar on Wednesday.