19-year-old killed remembered in Orange through restored car

A 19-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car while walking home from work three years ago was remembered Thursday by the community of Orange with a special gift to his family.

Aden Uriostegui, was killed at Tustin Street and Heim Avenue in Orange by the driver of a pickup truck who had been previously convicted of drinking and driving. The suspect was booked on murder charges because of his past conviction.

Before he died, Uriostegui bought a 1993 Mazda Miata that he planned to restore. A local Mazda dealership has now gifted his family with the restored vehicle, the result of dozens of people who put their hard work and hearts into the project.

"This is about keeping the memory of Aden alive through his idea of what he wanted to do with the car," said Erik Badillo, service manager for Mazda of Orange.

Auto specialists on the project ordered parts from China, ripped apart the frame, heated metal during restoration, and revealed a beautiful orange vehicle Thursday to the Uriostegui family. Aden's brother said everyone in the family is excited to drive the restored car, once they brush up on their stick-shift skills.