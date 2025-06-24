19-year-old Compton woman arrested for deadly Long Beach shooting

A 19-year-old Compton woman was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Long Beach in May, police said on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on May 27, when police were dispatched to the 200 block of Pacific Coast Highway near Locust Avenue, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, since identified as 19-year-old Atwater resident Jordan Mosby suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Through their investigation, homicide detectives identified the suspect as Deriana Cole ... of Compton," said LBPD's release.

Police said that Cole was already in custody at a city jail for an unrelated incident. She was rebooked on suspicion of murder on Monday and is being held in lieu of $2 million.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD detectives at (562) 570-7244.