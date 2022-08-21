19 migrants rescued off Redondo Beach coast

The U.S. Coast Guard saved over a dozen migrants off the Redondo Beach coast after their boat broke down.

"This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations," said Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning.

U.S. Coast Guard

A good Samaritan spotted the disabled boat at about 9:10 a.m. and reported it to the Coast Guard. Authorities subsequently sent helicopter rescue crews and a few ships to search for the stranded migrants and eventually found them 18 miles off the coast of Redondo Beach.

"The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation's immigration laws," said Manning. "The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water."

Authorities took the 19 migrants onto the rescue boat and to safety. At the same time, the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin ship towed their boat to the local base.

They were turned over to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing.