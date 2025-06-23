Watch CBS News
19 cats found in El Monte stolen cargo van said to be relatively healthy

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles.
Veterinary care continues for 19 cats that were found stashed inside a stolen Ford Transit cargo van over the weekend.

The Monrovia Police Department said the van was reported stolen out of El Monte on June 15 and was spotted by a Monrovia officer in the early morning of June 20. Inside the van, 19 adult cats were found living in "deplorable conditions."

screenshot-2025-06-23-101415.png
Nineteen cats found living in a stolen van are being cared for by veterinary staff at Pasadena Humane. Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane's Animal Control Officers were contacted, and a team of animal professionals, including veterinary staff, took the animals for further care.

screenshot-2025-06-23-101744.png
Veterinary staff care for 19 cats that were found in a stolen van. Pasadena Humane

The cats are still receiving care and undergoing evaluations, but are in "relatively good health," despite being found in filth, Pasadena Humane said. They are not ready for adoption yet.

Pasadena Humane held a special adoption promotion over the weekend, where fees were waived, and 86 cats were adopted. 

To support these cats' specific care, the organization accepts donations at pasadenahumane.org/19cats.    

Julie Sharp

