19 cats found in El Monte stolen cargo van said to be relatively healthy
Veterinary care continues for 19 cats that were found stashed inside a stolen Ford Transit cargo van over the weekend.
The Monrovia Police Department said the van was reported stolen out of El Monte on June 15 and was spotted by a Monrovia officer in the early morning of June 20. Inside the van, 19 adult cats were found living in "deplorable conditions."
Pasadena Humane's Animal Control Officers were contacted, and a team of animal professionals, including veterinary staff, took the animals for further care.
The cats are still receiving care and undergoing evaluations, but are in "relatively good health," despite being found in filth, Pasadena Humane said. They are not ready for adoption yet.
Pasadena Humane held a special adoption promotion over the weekend, where fees were waived, and 86 cats were adopted.
To support these cats' specific care, the organization accepts donations at pasadenahumane.org/19cats.