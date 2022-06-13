Reward for information in theft of rescue dog who later died of her injuries up to $17,000

PETA is pitching in on a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who kidnapped a dog from a rescue facility in Camarillo that was later found with fatal injuries on the side of the 101 Freeway.

(credit: Paw Works Animal Rescue)

With the $5,000 infusion from PETA, the reward for information about the theft of Pretty Girl is now at $17,000. The 45-pound, 2-year-old mixed-breed dog was stolen from the Camarillo facility of Paw Works, a Ventura County rescue group, just hours before she was found on the side of the 101 Freeway with life-threatening injuries.

Pretty Girl was taken to the Paw Works Veterinary Hospital with severe back, neck, and head trauma, bruising, internal bleeding, and swelling around her rectum, and ultimately died of her injuries.

Security video of the Thursday morning break-in and theft has been released, but the intruder wore a hoodie and is not easily identifiable in the grainy, black-and-white video. The intruder has only been described as a person with a light complexion wearing a light hoodie and loose-fitting shorts, and got into the facility by picking a lock.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the intruder can contact Camarillo Police at (805) 388-5100.