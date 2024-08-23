17-year-old boy hobbles into Granada Hills Ralph's after bullet pierces his leg

A 17-year-old boy rushed into a Granada Hills Ralph's after a gunman shot him in the leg during a high school football game.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. outside of the grocery store along Zelzah Avenue and Chatsworth Street while Granada Hills Charter High School faced off against Frankly High School about a block away.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a large group gathered outside of the neighborhood Ralph's before the gunman started shooting. After one of the rounds pierced through his leg above his knee, the teen rushed into the supermarket for help.

LA School Police officers monitoring the football game arrived shortly after, but the suspect had already run away. Paramedics took the teen to the hospital in a stable condition.

"It appears that students from GHC, as well as other schools, were involved in the incident," administrative director Julia Howelman said in a message to students, staff and families.

She continued to say that the school has two full-time LA School Police officers working at the campus.

A video from the football game showed teens fighting shortly before the shooting. The sports photographer who recorded teh fight said it happened in the Granada Hills section of the stands, but kids from both schools were involved.

It's unclear if the fight and shooting are related.'

Investigators did not immediately arrest a suspect. They could not immediately describe the shooter either.

The school said counselors and other support staff are available to speak with students affected by the shooting.