16-year-old girl in serious condition after being attacked by multiple dogs in Thousand Oaks

A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being attacked by multiple dogs in Thousand Oaks.

According to Ventura County Fire Department, she was being attacked by six large dogs, all of which reportedly lived in the same home as the girl located on Manzanita Lane.

Animal control workers were on scene to secure all of the dogs.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but firefighters and Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies on scene were able to stop the attack by blaring their sirens and waving around some of the firefighter's tools.

October 31, 2022

