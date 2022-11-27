Watch CBS News
150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. 

The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. 

"I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. 

The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. 

The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic. 

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

