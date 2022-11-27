150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside

Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt.

The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage.

"I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.

The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets.

The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic.