15-year-old boy arrested for deadly shooting at Long Beach homeless encampment

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a homeless encampment in Long Beach last year.

Police arrested the 15-year-old on Thursday for the incident that happened on Nov. 24, 2024, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department.

He allegedly shot and killed 51-year-old Frank Suggs and wounded another man just before 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of E. Ocean Boulevard.

The second victim, who has not yet been named, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while Suggs was declared dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire paramedics.

After months of investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said. After his arrest on Thursday he was booked for murder and held without bail at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive for the incident and plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in coming days.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244.