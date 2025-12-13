Lanes of 15 Freeway closed in Cajon Pass after fiery crash involving two semi trucks

A portion of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass was temporarily closed on Saturday after two big rigs crashed and caught fire, according to San Bernardino County firefighters.

The fire was reported a little before 12:30 p.m. near the northbound lanes of the freeway and Kenwood Avenue in the Devore area, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Officers said that both trucks and trailers, one of which overturned, were engulfed in flames following the collision. The fire spread into the brush on the side of the road, which then began to move towards a neighborhood near Woodlawn Street, CHP's incident log said.

Firefighters arrived and quickly began defending the structures in the area. By 1:30 p.m., they reported that the forward spread of the fire had been stopped after it torched about eight acres of vegetation, said SBCoFD firefighters on X.

No structures were damaged by the fire. One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to make sure that hot spots were taken care of.