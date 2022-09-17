14-year-old Nogales High School student dies of a possible overdose

Rowland Unified School District officials announced that a 14-year-old student died last Saturday.

The student was identified as Nogales High School student Luna Perez.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of this tragic event and are providing additional support to our students, staff, the student's family and the Nogales community at this difficult time," said Superintendent Dr. Julie Mitchell.

Counselors have been at the campus this past week to provide grief support. Officials said there will stay there to support the school's students, parents and teachers as needed.

"This week has been challenging for many in the Nogales community with the loss of our students," said Principal Andrea Brumbaugh. "Please keep an eye on your child and do not hesitate to reach out to a counselor for additional support. As we process tragedy in different ways, we want to be able to support students when they are ready."

Authorities are investigating the possibility that Perez overdosed and died. However, they are trying to determine whether it was an accident or suicide.

This is the second time this week a student in Los Angeles County overdosed and died.

The 15-year-old girl died Wednesday evening after taking a pill laced with fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the victim as Melanie Ramos, a student at Bernstein High School in Hollywood.