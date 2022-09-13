Watch CBS News
14-year-old boy shot and killed in Oxnard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A teenager was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of South C Street at about 7:45 p.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Oxnard police said. He was taken to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died.

The boy's name was withheld pending notification of his family.

Police did not say if they had information about what led up to the shooting.

A reward of $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with a homicide committed in Oxnard.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Oxnard police Detective Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 8:56 AM

