14-year-old boy, man wounded during shooting in Mid City
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a 14-year-old boy, wounded in Mid City on Thursday.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6:40 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the area near Guthrie Avenue and Corning Street.
Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.
Police did not announce any arrests in connection with the shooting.
