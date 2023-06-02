Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old boy, man wounded during shooting in Mid City

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a 14-year-old boy, wounded in Mid City on Thursday. 

screen-shot-2023-06-01-at-7-47-26-pm.png
KCAL News

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6:40 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the area near Guthrie Avenue and Corning Street. 

Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Both victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

Police did not announce any arrests in connection with the shooting. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 7:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.