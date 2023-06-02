14-year-old boy, man wounded during shooting in Mid City

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a 14-year-old boy, wounded in Mid City on Thursday.

KCAL News

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6:40 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the area near Guthrie Avenue and Corning Street.

Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, were taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

Police did not announce any arrests in connection with the shooting.