1,350 California National Guard members released from federal duty in Los Angeles, Pentagon says

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Another 1,350 California National Guardsmen were released from duty in Los Angeles on Wednesday, leaving 250 members in the area to protect federal property and personnel, according to the Pentagon.

This latest troop release comes after roughly 2,000 Guard members were demobilized from Los Angeles on July 15.

The Trump administration deployed about 4,000 National Guard members and around 700 Marines to Los Angeles in early June, after immigration enforcement operations sparked protests. The administration said the troops were needed to protect immigration agents and federal property.

Los Angeles Riots: Tensions rise amid protests over immigration raids
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Police and national guards take measures as thousands of anti-ICE protesters are gathered outside of the Federal Building in Los Angeles, California on June 9, 2025 amid protests over immigration raids. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom called the deployment order unnecessary. Bass said it was a "chaotic escalation" of the situation, while the governor called the move "purposefully inflammatory."

The President invoked Title 10, which states that the President can call Guard troops into federal service to deal with a "rebellion" or if "the president is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States." 

As federal immigration enforcement operations were winding down in Los Angeles, weeks after they began on June 6, the Trump administration had reassigned around 2,000 Guard troops from their LA mission, some to wildfire prevention duties.

Two weeks later, on July 30, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released approximately 1,350 California National Guardsmen from federal duties in Los Angeles.

In response to the Pentagon's announcement of the release of the Guardsmen in Los Angeles, Bass said on X, "Another win for Los Angeles tonight: 1,000 more troops are retreating."

In a separate move, the Pentagon announced on July 21 that the roughly 700 Marines who had joined National Guard troops in Los Angeles in response to protests over federal immigration enforcement were going home.

Julie Sharp

