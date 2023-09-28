13-year-old arrested for making social media threat against Burbank middle school

A 13-year-old was arrested after he posted a social media threat to a middle school in Burbank.

A post began to circulate late Wednesday evening regarding a threat towards Luther Burbank Middle School, located in the 3700 block of Jeffries Avenue, which was quickly reported to Burbank Police Department.

"Burbank police officers and detectives immediately initiated an investigation and subsequently identified the person responsible for posting," a statement from BPD said.

Police arrested a 13-year-old student following their investigation. He was released a short time later with a citation for making criminal threats.

"The parents were cooperative with officers and voluntarily turned over the toy firearm depicted in the social media post," police said.

Investigators urged parents, students and staff to work together as a community with law enforcement to keep an open line of communication in order to create safe and support learning environments.

"We encourage parents to discuss these events with your children," the statement said. "It is quite common for threats to originate and/or circulate on social media. We ask parents to monitor the activities of their children on social media, and to report anything suspicious or unusual."

Anyone with additional information regarding school threats is urged to contact detectives at (818) 238-3210.