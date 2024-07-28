13 motorcyclists arrested after short pursuit in Riverside County

More than a dozen motorcyclists were arrested in Temecula on Saturday after they allegedly led deputies on a brief pursuit.

It happened at around 1 p.m., when deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Southwest Station were patrolling near Rancho California Road and Diaz Road and spotted a large group of motorcyclists, according to a statement from the department.

Deputies claim that the group were blocking traffic in the area, preventing cars and other motorists from driving along the road.

Afterwards, the group then continued to the 15 Freeway, allegedly failing to stop at a red light before merging onto southbound lanes.

When deputies tried to pull the group over, the suspects instead rode away from them starting a short chase that ended just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, RSO's statement said.

Because of the large group of motorcyclists, additional deputies, officers with the Murrieta Police Department and Riverside County's Gang Task Force were called to the area.

While the arrests occurred, two lanes of traffic were temporarily closed.

In all 13 bikers were arrested, six of which were taken into custody on suspicion of evading, two on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon, two for possession of tear gas, one on suspicion of possession of a dirk or dagger, one on suspicion of being a felon with a loaded firearm and one for reckless driving and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, the statement said.

None of the suspects were identified.

All were booked at Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Anyone who may know more was urged to contact RSO detectives at (951) 775-1099.