13 men arrested in Riverside County prostitution operation

Thirteen people were arrested this week when authorities conducted an operation targeting online prostitution in Riverside County, according to the Murrieta Police Department.

Officers, partnered with the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, identified and arrested the suspects, all adult males, in cities that included Winchester, Wildomar, Ontario, Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Long Beach and Hemet.

"Prostitution is a crime, and persons who demand these unlawful activities fuel an illicit underground economy both locally and across the State of California," said Murrieta police in a post on Facebook. "The operation focused on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, identifying and arresting their captors, and disrupting demand for those vulnerable victims."

All 13 suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 59 years old, were arrested for solicitation of prostitution and each was released on $2,500 bail with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (951) 304-2677.