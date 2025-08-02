Watch CBS News
Local News

13 men arrested in Riverside County prostitution operation

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Thirteen people were arrested this week when authorities conducted an operation targeting online prostitution in Riverside County, according to the Murrieta Police Department. 

Officers, partnered with the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, identified and arrested the suspects, all adult males, in cities that included Winchester, Wildomar, Ontario, Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Long Beach and Hemet. 

"Prostitution is a crime, and persons who demand these unlawful activities fuel an illicit underground economy both locally and across the State of California," said Murrieta police in a post on Facebook. "The operation focused on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, identifying and arresting their captors, and disrupting demand for those vulnerable victims."

All 13 suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 59 years old, were arrested for solicitation of prostitution and each was released on $2,500 bail with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, police said. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (951) 304-2677.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue