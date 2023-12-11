12-year-old student detained after bringing knife to Westminster middle school

Staff detained a 12-year-old student after he brought a knife to his Westminster middle school Monday morning.

It happened at Warner Middle School just before 11 a.m. when teachers discovered the boy had brought a knife to the campus. They located and detained the student before he was able to use it.

"We are grateful school staff intervened and were able to locate the knife before anything serious occurred at the hands of the student. The safety and welfare of our students and teachers is our utmost priority," Westminster Police Chief Darin Lenyi said.

Officers released the student to his parents after the ordeal. The school will handle any further disciplinary action. However, the department said the case will be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for potential pending criminal charges.

Police said there has been no indication of any similar incidents or threats made against any students at the school.

Investigators have not disclosed why the student brought a knife to campus.