12-year-old killed, 9 others injured after car crash near Watts

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A three-car collision near Watts killed a 12-year-old girl and injured several more Friday night. 

The crash happened a little before 6:20 p.m. in the 630 block of E. Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It injured nine people: six adults and three juveniles. 

All but one of the patients escaped out of their cars. Firefighters rescued one of the drivers from her car. Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital in a serious condition. 

Crews took five other adults in fair condition to the hospital. The three kids were in moderate condition when ambulances drove them away from the scene. 

The 12-year-old died at the scene. 

Investigators did not immediately release the cause of the crash. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

