12-year-old boy found shot to death on side of road in Canyon Country

12-year-old boy found shot to death in Santa Clarita

A 12-year-old boy was found shot on the side of the road in the Canyon Country area of Santa Clarita on Monday.

Deputies were sent to the San Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads at around 6:30 a.m. for a "shooting death investigation," according to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found a body lying dead on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner on Tuesday as 12-year-old Canyon Country resident Willians Lemus Ayala.

Initial reports indicated that the body belonged to a male adult.

There have been no arrests reported by investigators.

It remains unclear if the boy was shot where he was located or at a different location.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.