12 injured in multi-car crash in Exposition Park

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A dozen people were injured Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday at 930 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

Five patients were taken to hospitals in condition believed "at least serious," Stewart said. 

Two patients were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed life-threatening and five declined to be taken to hospitals by paramedics.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

First published on November 11, 2023 / 10:24 PM PST

