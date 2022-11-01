Man hit and killed by car on 110 Freeway transition road to 10 Freeway near DTLA
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday on the transition road from the southbound 110 Freeway to the westbound 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
The man died at the scene, which occurred about 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Information on his identity was not immediately available.
The transition road was closed while an investigation was conducted. The driver stopped at the scene and was interviewed by officers.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
