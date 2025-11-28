Los Angeles man charged with shutting down 110 Freeway for music video shoot

A Los Angeles man was charged with shutting down the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in 2023 to record a music video, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Eduardo Erik Martinez, 32, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit exhibition of speed and two counts of felony vandalism and is now due back in court on Dec. 11 for a preliminary hearing, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

"During the afternoon rush hour traffic on Nov. 22, 2023, Martinez had several vehicles block the northbound 110 Freeway near the 9th Street offramp," the release said. "The defendant then allegedly began recording a music video while other vehicles did donuts behind him and around him."

Martinez's bail was set at $100,000, prosecutors said.

He was also charged with vandalizing a bench in Department 40 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center while he was in court for an unrelated incident on Oct. 21, 2024, according to the release.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to four years an four months in jail.

"This was incredibly reckless behavior, all in search of a 'viral moment' on social media," said a statement from L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "This past summer I announced that we're partnering with law enforcement to crack down on and eliminate reckless street takeovers that can lead to death and other types of crimes that hurt our communities. If you choose to treat our streets like your own personal playground, you will find yourself in a criminal courtroom."