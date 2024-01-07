Watch CBS News
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after sledding accident at Mountain High Resort

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An 11-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after a sledding accident at Mountain High Resort. 

The child was taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles via a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter, according to a post from the department on X. 

Deputies didn't provide information on the child's condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the accident are not immediately known. 

Mountain High Resort is a winter resort located in Wrightwood, nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains. Much of the region was coated with snow over the weekend when a storm swept through the area. 

