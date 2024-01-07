11-year-old airlifted to hospital after sledding accident at Mountain High Resort

An 11-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after a sledding accident at Mountain High Resort.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles via a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter, according to a post from the department on X.

Deputies didn't provide information on the child's condition.

The circumstances leading up to the accident are not immediately known.

Mountain High Resort is a winter resort located in Wrightwood, nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains. Much of the region was coated with snow over the weekend when a storm swept through the area.

Mountain High, sledding accident, 11 yr old trauma patient. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 airlifted child to Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles while being treated by #LASD SEB Tactical Medics. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/UJypefFDsa — SEB (@SEBLASD) January 7, 2024