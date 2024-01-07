11-year-old airlifted to hospital after sledding accident at Mountain High Resort
An 11-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after a sledding accident at Mountain High Resort.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles via a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter, according to a post from the department on X.
Deputies didn't provide information on the child's condition.
The circumstances leading up to the accident are not immediately known.
Mountain High Resort is a winter resort located in Wrightwood, nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains. Much of the region was coated with snow over the weekend when a storm swept through the area.
