$10K reward offered to find suspects who killed South LA man at his birthday party

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps detectives locate the four gunmen who killed a 48-year-old man during his birthday party.

The deadly shooting happened at 11001 South Manhattan Place on April 5, 2025, when friends and family gathered at a home to celebrate 48-year-old Marvin Randolph's birthday, according to investigators.

Marvin Randolph, 48, was celebrating his birthday with friends and family when four gunmen opened fire, according to LASD. LASD

Randolph was standing near the garage when four suspects jumped out of a stolen Kia SUV and started shooting. They hit Randolph and four other people before driving away, according to LASD.

"This was a brazen and violent attack that took the life of an innocent man who was simply celebrating his birthday with loved ones," said Lt. German Ochoa of the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.

Randolph died at the scene. The four other victims — three men and one woman — were taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives said the suspects ditched their SUV near the crime scene. Deputies said it was reported stolen from the surrounding neighborhood earlier that day.

The suspects ditched the stolen Kia SUV shortly after the shooting and ran away from the crime scene. LASD

Investigators found surveillance footage showing the suspects running away while tossing their guns. Detectives said security cameras showed a man in a dark-colored vehicle retrieving the firearms shortly after.

Deputies said the deadly shooting appeared to be gang-related, but believe Randolph was an innocent victim.

"We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Randolph and his family," Ochoa said. "We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. Your assistance is critical in helping us hold those responsible accountable."

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact LA County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.