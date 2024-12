Crash causes partial closure on northbound 101 Freeway

Crash causes partial closure on northbound 101 Freeway

Crash causes partial closure on northbound 101 Freeway

The California Highway Patrol partially closed the 101 Freeway near Sherman Oaks following a collision involving a big rig and sedan.

The cars happened at roughly 9:50 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway near the transition road to the 405 Freeway.

The collision trapped the sedan's driver between a freeway wall and the semi-truck.

It's unclear how long the closure would last.