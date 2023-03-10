$100k reward offered for information leading to arrest of hit-and-run driver who killed man in Carson

A $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who left a Carson man dead in early-January.

During a press conference on Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators announced the reward, hoping that anyone with information on the incident would come forward.

The fatal collision occurred on Jan. 3, when the driver of an unknown vehicle struck Jamaal Freeman, a 34-year-old man who was crossing the street at around 5 a.m. in the area of 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother spoke at Thursday's press conference, begging for the suspect to turn themselves in so her family could receive closure.

"Jamaal was such a good man," Freeman's mother, Jestina Jones, said. "I want to have closure for my son. Please, please, if you're a mother, if you know your son has done something. Please let him turn himself in."

Anyone who believes they have information on the incident is asked to contact investigators at (310) 830-1123.