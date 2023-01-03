Watch CBS News
One person killed in Carson hit-and-run crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Carson Tuesday morning.

The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of E. 220th St. and Avalon Blvd., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or the driver was immediately available.

No further details were released about the victim.

