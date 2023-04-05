$100,000 reward offered for missing Carson teen

The Carson City Council has approved a $100,000 reward for the safe return of a 16-year-old girl that went missing on New Year's Day.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, 16-year-old Alinka Angeline Castaneda went missing on Jan. 1, 2023, at 5 a.m. She was last seen on the 23000 blocks of S. Caroldale Avenue entering an unknown vehicle.

Castaneda did not contact her family until nearly three weeks later, claiming she was unable to leave her location. She later said that the family needed to pick her up at Union Station at 10 p.m. However, when her family arrived she never appeared.

They waited at the transportation hub for 6-8 hours but Castaneda never appeared.

Typically, the Carson City Council has only given rewards between the amounts of $20,000 to $25,000. They hope this $100,000 reward will entice someone to help.

The reward also specifies that information should lead to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her disappearance if foul play was involved.