Watch CBS News
Local News

10 charged in drug smuggling scheme at Riverside County jail

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A federal grand jury indicted 10 people for allegedly creating a drug smuggling scheme at a Riverside County jail. 

The indictment accuses the suspects of trying to sneak fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin into the facility by hiding the drugs inside of people who purposefully got themselves arrested. Fentanyl-laced pills could be sold in jail at 10 times the regular street price, according to the Department of Justice. 

"The smuggling of drugs into our jails, particularly with the emergence of fentanyl, has dramatically increased inmate deaths and medical emergencies within our corrections division," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said. 

The suspects face a minimum of five years in prison if convicted as charged. 

riverside-county-jail-drug-smuggling.png
The indictment accuses the suspects of trying to sneak fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin into the facility by hiding the drugs inside of people who purposefully got themselves arrested. Department of Justice

Federal investigators do not know when the alleged drug smuggling scheme started but know it continued into late 2022 after they intercepted phone calls where people talked about sneaking drugs into a Riverside County custody facility. They named Andrew Jesus Ayala, 46, the scheme's alleged mastermind, according to the indictment. 

Ayala and a Riverside street gang would recruit people willing to smuggle the drugs inside their bodies. The crew would arrange temporary housing for the drug mules before and after they purposely got arrested to deliver the drugs, according to the indictment. 

In one instance, a suspect tried to smuggle 1.75 ounces of meth inside of his body. However, an X-ray machine revealed the contraband. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.