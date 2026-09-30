10 arrested in alleged Ventura County catalytic converter theft ring

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said through Operation Cut and Run, 10 Los Angeles County residents have been arrested for their part in a catalytic converter theft ring.

Over a five-month period, from April through August, Ventura County residents within several different cities experienced a rash of catalytic converter thefts from their vehicles, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The joint investigation was carried out by police departments in Ventura, Oxnard, Simi Valley, Baldwin Park, and by Ventura County's Organized Retail Theft Task Force, Auto Theft Task Force, and county DA investigators.

Allegedly, the 10 suspects routinely traveled into Ventura County, targeting vehicles to steal catalytic converters from.

The following suspects, all from Los Angeles, were arrested and charged with grand theft and other charges: