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10 arrested in alleged Ventura County catalytic converter theft ring

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said through Operation Cut and Run, 10 Los Angeles County residents have been arrested for their part in a catalytic converter theft ring.

Over a five-month period, from April through August, Ventura County residents within several different cities experienced a rash of catalytic converter thefts from their vehicles, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The joint investigation was carried out by police departments in Ventura, Oxnard, Simi Valley, Baldwin Park, and by Ventura County's Organized Retail Theft Task Force, Auto Theft Task Force, and county DA investigators.

Allegedly, the 10 suspects routinely traveled into Ventura County, targeting vehicles to steal catalytic converters from.

The following suspects, all from Los Angeles, were arrested and charged with grand theft and other charges:

  • Bryan Guerrero, 19
  • Kevin Ramos, 22
  • Ángel Espinoza, 22
  • Nestor Barillas, 21
  • Maynor Guillen-Cardona, 20
  • Andrew Ramirez, 23
  • Efran Florez, 20
  • Yorvin Monterroso, 20
  • Isaiah Guzman, 20 
  • Erwin Francisco Juarez-Echeveria, 40: charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving stolen property.

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