1 woman wounded after suspect opens fire during Torrance party

Police are searching for the man who shot a woman at a large party in Torrance this weekend.

The Torrance Police Department said the shooting happened at roughly 12:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 3200 block of Danaha Street. Investigators believe that an altercation between people at the party spilled onto the street shortly before the shooting.

A bullet grazed the victim's head. Paramedics from the Torrance Fire Department took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She's expected to make a full recovery.

"At this time, investigators have not identified any information that this was a random act of violence or that there is an ongoing threat to the surrounding community," Torrance PD wrote in its press release.

Detectives believe the suspect is a man between 16 and 20 years old.

They asked anyone with information to contact Torrance PD.

Anyone with tips or video footage of the shooting can call Detective Chance at (310) 618-5570. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Los Angeles County Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website at lacrimestoppers.org.