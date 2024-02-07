Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person shot after police serve search warrant in Seal Beach

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting happened in Seal Beach Wednesday morning.

Authorities were serving a search warrant in 3500 block of Columbine around 7 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

One person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 7:35 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.