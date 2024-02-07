1 person shot after police serve search warrant in Seal Beach
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting happened in Seal Beach Wednesday morning.
Authorities were serving a search warrant in 3500 block of Columbine around 7 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
One person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.