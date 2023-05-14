1 person killed in fiery crash on 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Authorities say one person was killed Sunday in a fiery crash on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Diamond Bar.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash unfolded about 4:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at the northbound Orange (57) Freeway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The impact of the crash resulted in reports of heavy smoke and flames in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.