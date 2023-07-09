1 person killed, 2 others injured in Beverly Grove shooting

One person has been killed and two others were injured in a shooting the Beverly Grove area, police said.

The LAPD says that officers responded to the location on W. 3rd Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

There, they located a man who died, and two additional victims. Both were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released. An investigation was underway.

No further details were immediately released.