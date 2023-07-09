Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

1 person killed, 2 others injured in Beverly Grove shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person has been killed and two others were injured in a shooting the Beverly Grove area, police said. 

The LAPD says that officers responded to the location on W. 3rd Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday. 

There, they located a man who died, and two additional victims. Both were transported to a hospital in unknown condition. 

Police said the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released. An investigation was underway. 

No further details were immediately released. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:17 AM

