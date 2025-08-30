Watch CBS News
1 person found dead after house fire in Pasadena

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Authorities say one person was found dead following a house fire early Saturday morning in Pasadena.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Lacashire Place at around 6:25 a.m., according to Lisa Derderian, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Pasadena. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

While battling the blaze, firefighters searched the property and discovered one person who had died.

Arson investigators are on scene and working to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.

