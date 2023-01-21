Watch CBS News
1 person dead, another injured in Mid-City stabbing

By Danielle Radin

One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the Mid-City area Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

Officers were called to the 1900 block of S. Longwood Ave. around 3:49 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police discovered a man in his 60's not breathing and unconscious with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead. 

The stabbing may have happened at a nursing home or outside the nursing home.

Another person was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is currently unknown. 

LAPD said there is a person in custody. Police have not yet released any details on the suspect. 

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 5:28 PM

