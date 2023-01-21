1 person dead, another injured in Mid-City stabbing
One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the Mid-City area Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of S. Longwood Ave. around 3:49 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police discovered a man in his 60's not breathing and unconscious with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead.
The stabbing may have happened at a nursing home or outside the nursing home.
Another person was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is currently unknown.
LAPD said there is a person in custody. Police have not yet released any details on the suspect.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
