1 man dead after shooting near USC campus

A deadly shooting near USC campus left a 30-year-old man dead Sunday, authorities said.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Vermont, investigators said.

According to USC officials, there is no immediate threat to students, faculty, or staff on campus.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a female tried to drive her boyfriend to the hospital, but they had to pull over. The victims called 911 and LAPD officers along with firefighters arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died. No other information has been released regarding the identity of the victim.

The suspect is only described as a male and is currently at large.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)