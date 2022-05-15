1 killed in Winnetka crash

One person was killed in a crash in Winnetka Saturday evening.

The crash at 7600 N. Winnetka Ave. was reported at 9:34 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The person died at the scene. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of family.

The number of vehicles involved was unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)