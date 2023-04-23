1 killed in West Covina crash after car lands in flood channel

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday after his car landed in a flood channel in West Covina following a solo-vehicle collision that killed one of his passengers.

The crash unfolded at the intersection of Valinda and Glendora avenues overnight Sunday. There, officers arrived and located the car in the flood channel.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified by police as Jose Felix Tamayo-Juarez, 24, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this collision was asked to call Traffic Corporal Adam Cychner at 626-939-8589.