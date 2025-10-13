Watch CBS News
1 killed in shooting at Hemet Jack in the Box drive-thru

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
One person died after a shooting at a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Hemet on Monday morning. 

The Hemet Police Department said the shooting happened at about 9:46 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Florida Avenue. Officers said they detained the shooter, but detectives have not interviewed him yet. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Hemet PD said the man was driving with another adult and an infant when he shot and killed a person in the drive-thru. 

