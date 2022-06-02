Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Koreatown
One person was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Koreatown Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred near Eighth Street and south Berendo Street at about 8:17 a.m.
Police said they were responding to a call regarding a man armed with a gun.
"Upon their arrival, they encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting took place," authorities said.
The suspect, described as a man in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
No officers were injured. The area was closed while authorities investigated.
