Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Koreatown

By CBSLA Staff

One person was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Koreatown Thursday morning. 

The shooting occurred near Eighth Street and south Berendo Street at about 8:17 a.m. 

Police said they were responding to a call regarding a man armed with a gun.

"Upon their arrival, they encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting took place," authorities said.

The suspect, described as a man in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured. The area was closed while authorities investigated.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

