1 killed in multi-vehicle crash during Anaheim police pursuit
Debris and the mangled remains of three cars littered a street in the city of Placentia after a police pursuit ended in a violent and deadly crash.
The Anaheim Police Department began the pursuit at about 7:41 p.m.
Officers said it ended at the intersection of Bradford Avenue and Madison Avenue in Placentia. The Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department said it received a call about a collision at the same intersection around 7:44 p.m.
The Anaheim PD said one person died in the collision, but could not immediately specify if it was the suspect or a bystander.
Officers closed the intersection following the crash. Anaheim PD said the California Highway Patrol will handle the investigation.