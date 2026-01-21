Watch CBS News
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash during Anaheim police pursuit

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Debris and the mangled remains of three cars littered a street in the city of Placentia after a police pursuit ended in a violent and deadly crash. 

The Anaheim Police Department began the pursuit at about 7:41 p.m. 

Officers said it ended at the intersection of Bradford Avenue and Madison Avenue in Placentia. The Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department said it received a call about a collision at the same intersection around 7:44 p.m.

The Anaheim PD said one person died in the collision, but could not immediately specify if it was the suspect or a bystander.

Officers closed the intersection following the crash. Anaheim PD said the California Highway Patrol will handle the investigation. 

